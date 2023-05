Α general cargo ship that grounded in Greece more than a week ago has been refloated under conditions described by its salvor as “very difficult”.

The 11,500-dwt Atlanta (built 2009), which hit rocky shores at a remote islet off Rhodes, has come unstuck but is still not seaworthy.

“More welding jobs are currently underway by our divers before we tow her to Turkey or Greece,” said Dimitris Vernicos, principal of salvors Vernicos Scafi Med Tugs.