The captain of a vessel that came under attack from Houthi missiles has said his ship was not hit.

The master had initially reported a direct strike to the ship, as well as damage.

But a daylight inspection showed the vessel was unscathed, security companies said on Friday.

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had said an unnamed ship sustained damage in the incident at 02:05 UTC on Friday, 76 miles (122 km) north-west of Hodeidah in Yemen.