A Greek suezmax and a huge South Korean boxship have been detained following a collision off Spain.

The accident involved the 156,600-dwt tanker Gloria Maris (built 2021), operated by Moundreas family-backed NGM Energy, and one of the world’s biggest container ships, the 23,792-teu HMM St Petersburg (built 2020), owned by HMM.

Both were damaged in the incident in the early hours of Tuesday in the Strait of Gibraltar.

No injuries or pollution were reported.

Video footage shows the suezmax holed in the hull at the bow, above the waterline, and damage to deck railings.

The boxship suffered damage to the starboard side.

According to Spain’s rescue service, Salvamento Maritimo, the clash happened 14 km (8.7 miles) south-east of Algeciras.

“The maritime captaincy of Algeciras has ordered the retention of the two vessels and will carry out inspections by safety inspectors,” Salvamento Maritimo said on X.

The aim is to try to clarify the causes of the collision and check the safety situation on board the ships.

The tanker had 25 seafarers on board and the container ship was carrying a crew of 24.

The rescue vessels Luz de Mar and Salvamar Denebola were mobilised.

Vessels docked and anchored

The HMM St Petersburg has docked in Algeciras and the Gloria Maris headed to anchorage A.

NGM Energy has been contacted for comment.

An HMM spokesperson told TradeWinds the company is investigating the exact cause of the collision, adding that there has been no disruption to the ship’s operations.

Europa Sur cited rescue sources as saying an alert was sent from the tanker.

The report said the Gloria Maris was towed to the anchorage.

It unloaded 147,564 tonnes of crude in the Spanish port of Cartagena on 30 November, having sailed from China along the West African coast.