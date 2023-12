Castle Harbour, owner of the container ship damaged by a drone attack at the entrance to the Red Sea, says the ship and crew are safe.

Speaking to TradeWinds, co-founder and managing partner Shaun Burch confirmed the attack on the 4,253-teu Number 9 (built 2007) in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

“The crew are safe and the ship is continuing on its voyage, there is no pollution,” he said.