The crew of a tanker trading in the fleet of Tampa-headquartered Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) have received a pat on the back from their CEO and president Sam Norton for rescuing a group of castaways who were adrift for days on a small boat in the Gulf of Mexico.

The vessel in distress, a small wooden sailing vessel with 12 people aboard, was spotted by the officer of the watch on board the 46,800-dwt product tanker Overseas Long Beach (built 2007).

The officer immediately notified the master, and the vessel diverted from course to render assistance as necessary, OSG said in a media statement.

The passengers aboard the small craft appeared to be out of food, water, and fuel and in need of medical assistance.

“The vessel in distress contained 12 people who appeared to be out of food, water, and fuel and in need of medical assistance. In coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Sector New Orleans, the master and crew of the Overseas Long Beach took the necessary steps and precautions to proceed with a rescue mission,” OSG said.

The Overseas Long Beach, after established communication with the distressed vessel, maneuvered safely alongside it, and completed the safe transfer of the passengers to the ship.

Once onboard, a crew member acted as an interpreter and determined that the distressed vessel's occupants only had a half gallon of water left and had been without food for six to seven days. They had been at sea for 12 days headed for Mexico. A security search and first-aid evaluations were completed, and the sea goers were set up in the crew lounge with mattresses, blankets, water, and food.

All 12 were later transferred to a USCG cutter.

OSG’s Norton said that Captain Boldemann and the crew of the Overseas Long Beach did an excellent job of ship handling and upholding the customary law of the sea to help persons whose vessels are in distress.

“The actions of our Captain and his crew are exemplary and deserve praise. On behalf of the OSG Board of Directors, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation for the prompt, professional, and humane manner in which they handled this rescue,” he said.