Australia has banned a handysize bulker linked to Taiwan shipowner Wisdom Marine for 90 days for a “plethora of detainable deficiencies”.

The Panama-flagged 18,969-dwt Babuza Wisdom (built 2009) is operated by Taipei-based Well Shipmanagment & Maritime Consultant Company Limited and appears on the fleet list of Wisdom Marine.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) described the vessel operating company as a “poor performing operator”.