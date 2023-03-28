Lighthouse workers in Scotland are considering their first-ever industrial action

Members of the Unite union employed by the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) are being balloted over a strike in a dispute over what they say is a real-terms pay cut.

NLB maintains and operates Scotland’s 208 lighthouses, as well as beacons and buoys, ensuring safe passage for ships.

About 30 staff will take part in the vote that opens today and closes on 24 April.

They include able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the NLB provide vital, and at times, life saving work by assisting mariners to pass safely through Scottish waters.”

“In recognition of this valuable work, all they are asking for is a fair pay offer similar to other workers providing a key public service. Unite will back our NLB members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions,” she added.

The union said the NLB has offered a 2% rise, following a pay freeze last year.

The NLB has said it is bound entirely by UK government pay policy and has been left with “no room to manoeuvre”.

Unite industrial officer, Alison Maclean, said: “If there is no revised pay offer then quite literally the beacons and buoys at sea could go out or remain faulty due to any strike action our members could take. This would present major safety issues for vessels passing through Scottish waters.”

The NLB main office is based in Edinburgh, with technical operations being carried out in Oban, where there are maintenance workshops and facilities for the construction of beacons and buoys.

The organisation also operates two lighthouse vessels.