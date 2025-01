Piracy and armed robbery in Asia’s strategic waterways are on the rise, increasing 6% year on year in 2024, according to an Asian piracy watchdog.

There were 107 reported incidents in 2024, compared with 101 in 2023, the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) said.

The highest rise in incidents was in Bangladesh, up by 12, likely due to the increase in crime because of political instability in the region.