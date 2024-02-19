A coalition of shipping organisations has called for the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader, three months on from its seizure by Houthi forces.

Iran-backed Houthi forces boarded Ray Car Carriers’ 5,100-ceu Galaxy Leader (built 2002) on 19 November in a helicopter-borne operation in a protest against the Israeli assault on Gaza.

The 25 crew members, from Bulgaria, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine and the Philippines, have remained in Houthi hands since then.

“The 25 seafarers who make up the crew of the Galaxy Leader are innocent victims of the ongoing aggression against world shipping, and their plight is a major concern as the merchant shipping community continues to come under attack,” according to the joint statement by the 29 groups, including shipowners, managers, brokers and unions.

“All efforts must be made by international organisations and states to secure the release of the seafarers.

“It is abhorrent that seafarers were seized by military forces and that they have been kept from their families and loved ones for too long. All 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader must be released now.”

Among the signatories to the appeal are shipowner groups Bimco, the International Chamber of Shipping and the World Shipping Council. The list also includes the International Transport Workers’ Federation, national shipowner bodies and seafarer welfare groups.

The seizure of the Galaxy Leader was the first in a string of more than 50 attacks that have continued over the past three months despite retaliation by US and UK forces on targets in Yemen.

The car carrier was moved to the Hodeidah anchorage off Yemen for use as a bargaining chip by the Houthis. Ray Car Carriers is ultimately owned by Israel’s Rami Ungar.

The militia leadership has said the release of the vessel and crew will be discussed when “America and Israel stop killing Palestinians in Gaza and bring in water, medicine and food”.

All three large Norwegian owners — Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Hoegh Autoliners and Gram Car Carriers — have decided to avoid the Red Sea following the continuing attacks.

Gram Car Carriers chairman Ivar Myklebust said January marked the first time there were no pure car/ truck carrier transits on a single day in the Red Sea for 30 years.