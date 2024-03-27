The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Asian city-states maritime regulator, says it has dispatched investigators to Baltimore to assist with the investigation into the collision between a Singapore-flagged container ship and the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday morning.

“The MPA has contacted the United States Coast Guard (USGC) Headquarters and the Office of Marine Safety, National Transportation Safety Board, and offered MPA’s assistance as the flag administration to support the investigations,” it said in a statement published late on Tuesday.