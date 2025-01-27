The 9,962-teu container ship Maersk Saltoro (built 2015), an identical sister ship to Baltimore bridge-bashing boxship Dali, has encountered engine problems en route from Chile to China.

Synergy Marine, the Maersk Saltoro’s technical manager, confirmed the Maersk Saltoro’s main engine stalled on 13 January while en route from San Antonio, Chile, to Nansha New Port in China.

Like the Dali, the Maersk Saltoro built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, is owned by an entity registered in Singapore — Argosy Pte — and chartered to AP-Moller Maersk.