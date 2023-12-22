A Hurtigruten expedition cruise ship was disabled after being hit by a rogue wave in the North Sea as storm Pia hit northern Europe.

The 16,151-gt expedition cruise ship Maud (built 2002) lost power and the ability to navigate after the giant wave crashed through the bridge window.

Power has since been restored with towage vessels now assisting the ship.

Shortly after the accident, Hurtigruten said the ship had a “temporary loss of power after encountering a rogue wave”.

It described the condition of the vessel as “stable”.

There were 266 passengers and 131 crew members onboard when the accident happened.

The ship was sailing around 200km off Denmark’s west coast when it was hit by the wave.

The Maud is operated by HX, a part of the Hurtigruten Group.

The ship was heading for Tilbury and was due to arrive today before the accident happened.

The Maud will now head for the German port of Bremerhaven where passengers will disembark. Onward travel is being arranged Hurtigruten said.