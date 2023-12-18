Two crew members were missing on Monday after a general cargo ship sank off Vietnam.

The VOV website reported that the 1,900-dwt Gia Bao 19 (built 2008) was underway early on Saturday in waters off Thua Thien Hue province, about 27 nautical miles from the Chan May Dong cape, with nine seafarers on board.

The Border Guard Command of Thua Thien Hue province received information from the local maritime search and rescue centre that the cargo hold flooded and the vessel had been lost.

No details of the cargo on board or any pollution were reported.

The 787-teu feeder container ship Haian Park (built 2000), owned by Hai Transport & Stevedoring of Vietnam, diverted to the scene and rescued seven seafarers.

The Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Thua Thien Hue province coordinated with the board guard and the local port authority to launch a search and rescue plan.

Dang Van Hoa, the committee’s chief of office, said waves were up to four metres high and the wind was strong, hampering search efforts.

The owner is listed in shipping databases as Hai Ngoc Shipping of Vietnam.

This is the only ship listed in its fleet.

The Gia Bao 19 has no port-state-control inspections listed by Equasis.

The insurer is not known, but the class society is listed as Vietnam Register of Shipping.