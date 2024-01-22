The US and UK militaries launched renewed strikes on targets in Yemen on Monday after Houthi rebels broke a weekend pause by claiming to have resumed their attacks on vessels off the Yemeni coast.

Three US officials told Reuters that the strikes targetted sites in Houthi-controlled parts of the country, without specifying what was targeted.

That came after the Houthis posted on a statement on an official Telegram channel identifying their latest target as the 10,700-dwt heavylift ship Ocean Jazz (built 2010).