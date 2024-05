New York and Oslo-listed Okeanis Eco Tankers has unveiled higher rate levels for the second quarter in a market characterised by “staggering” fundamentals.

The Alafouzos family-controlled owner said VLCC time charter equivalent (TCE) rates averaged $68,800 per day in the first three months, and the figure was $56,700 for suezmaxes.

Daily vessel operating expenses were $9,208.