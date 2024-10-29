A group of four stowaways has been removed from an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co container ship in the Canary Islands.

The Nigerian nationals were found perched on the rudder of the 5,782-teu MSC Fiammetta (built 2008) at the port of Las Palmas on Gran Canaria.

They had spent six days there after the vessel left West Africa, RTVC reported.

The Panama-flagged ship docked at the terminal on Saturday afternoon.

Shore workers spotted the men on the rudder and alerted emergency services.

A photo showed the men standing just inches from the water.

Search and rescue agency Salvamento Maritimo responded, sending its Salvamar Nunki vessel to the scene.

The stowaways were reported to be in good health when they were taken ashore.

They are believed to have climbed on to the vessel at Abidjan in Ivory Coast.

Authorities said they are taking steps to repatriate the men.

AIS data showed the MSC Fiammetta heading from Las Palmas to France on Monday.

MSC has been contacted for comment.

Last month, a trio of stowaways was discovered on board a Hong Kong-controlled bulker in India.

The New Indian Express reported that immigration officers asked the master of the 53,000-dwt Great Sheng Wen (built 2002) not to allow the three Ghanaian men to leave the ship at the port of Paradip, or any other Indian terminal.

The vessel had loaded coal at the port of Kavkaz in Russia, and discharged some of this in Visakhapatnam in India.