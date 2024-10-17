US forces including B2 long-range stealth bombers attacked several underground Houthi weapons caches throughout Yemen early on Thursday.

This is the first known case of the western military using such aircraft to attack Houthi targets.

According to a statement by US Central Command (Centcom), the “precision strikes” targeted “hardened underground facilities” containing “missiles, weapons components and other munitions used to target US and international military and civilian vessels” in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.