Houthi militants have scored their first direct hit on a merchant ship in a little over a month with a double strike on a ship in the southern Red Sea.

The Royal Navy UK Maritime Trade Operations said that the master of a ship reported two attacks, including a missile strike that damaged the unidentified vessel.

The ship was 14 nautical miles (26 km) off the Yemeni port of Mocha, also known as Al Mokha, when an explosion took place near the ship, close enough for the crew to feel the blast.