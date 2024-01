A bulker controlled by Foremost Group has been damaged after hitting a bridge in Argentina, blocking traffic in a key waterway for dry bulk vessels.

The New York company’s 85,000-dwt En May (built 2012) “made contact” with the Zarate-Brazo Largo Bridge, according to a risk alert from Argentinean law firm Vega & Co.

A video circulated around the country’s maritime community shows the kamsarmax bulker has significant damage.