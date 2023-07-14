A Wan Hai container ship has badly damaged a Vietnamese port after hitting a moored Greek bulker.

According to the Dan Tri website and sources familiar with the situation, the stern of the Taiwanese owner’s 13,200-teu, Singapore-flag newbuilding Wan Hai A02 drifted out of the navigational channel in the Thi Vai River outside the port of Cai Mep at 05:40 local time on Thursday.

While underway, the ship’s port side made contact with the stern side of the 81,600-dwt, Cyprus-flag kamsarmax Vassos 2 (built 2019), which was offloading cargo at the Interflour wharf.

The contact caused minor damage to the Vassos 2, but as the bulker was pushed into the wharf, it damaged a 46-metre section of the facility. Part of the wharf’s conveyor system and the suction equipment collapsed.

This was reportedly the Wan Hai A02’s second voyage since delivery.

The Vung Tau Port Authority took charge of the scene and held a meeting with the port operator and the shipowner.

The authority directed and supervised the manoeuvring of the Wan Hai A02 to a safe anchorage in the area outside the navigational buoy of the Vung Tau-Thi Vai channel. Buoys were installed to warn of potential obstacles in the water.

Precautions were taken in case of an oil spill but no pollution was reported.

The container vessel, which has insurance cover from Gard in Norway, had been due to leave for Shekou in China but AIS data showed it at anchor on Friday.

The Vassos 2, managed by Hajioannou company Safety Management Overseas, is also still moored at the port.

Wan Hai has been contacted for comment.

Harry Papachristou contributed to this article