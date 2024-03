The mate of a tug allowed his vessel to get too close to a Saudi VLCC it was helping to berth resulting in a collision between the two, an accident report has found.

The tug Mark E Keubler (built 2018) and Bahri's 319,000-dwt tanker Nisalah (built 2010) collided in the channel near Ingleside, Texas in January 2023.

The tug’s hull was breached by the tanker’s propeller, which was also damaged in the collision.