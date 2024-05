For the first time in nearly four years, car carrier rates have dipped.

According to data from Clarksons, one-year time charters for both 6,500-ceu and 5,000-ceu car carriers slipped $5,000 to $110,000 per day and $90,000 per day, respectively, in April, with ABG Sundal Collier analyst Petter Haugen pointing to supply-side issues.