French liner giant CMA CGM Group has taken delivery of the first in a series of LNG-fuelled feeder boxships.

The 2,100-teu CMA CGM Mermaid (built 2024) is the first of 10 ice-class vessels slated for delivery in the coming months from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The CMA CGM Mermaid will embark on its maiden voyage from Busan in South Korea to Northern Europe.

The first six vessels in the series will operate in the carriers’ short sea trades in Northern Europe, serving the Baltic and Scandinavian ports from the hubs of Hamburg and Bremerhaven.

Four other ships will join the Intra-Mediterranean line between the end of September and the end of November.

The 10 vessels were ordered in late 2021 for KRW 745.6m ($560m) deal.

That was deemed a high price but reflected the choice of LNG to power the ships using a 12-megawatt (MW) MAN engine.

The last vessel, which is slated for delivery in January next year, will be equipped with fuel cell powered by hydrogen with an energy capacity of 1MW.

The delivery of the feeder ships will add to CMA CGM’s fleet of more than 30 dual-fuel vessels.

By 2028, the company expects to operate nearly 120 ships powered by low-carbon energies as it seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

CMA CGM was recently awarded a score of A- in the 2023 climate index of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a UK-based non-profit body that monitors the environmental impact of companies.

The positive ranking was driven by an acceleration of the CMA CGM Group’s decarbonisation strategy.

That included reducing its greenhouse gas emissions for maritime activities by one million tons between 2023 and 2022, as well as incentives for top management to achieve CMA CGM's climate objectives. ​ ​