Cosco Shipping Holdings is splashing out around $2.15bn on a series of container ship newbuildings as it reported an operating income of CNY 101bn ($14.2bn) for the first half of its current year.

China's largest liner operator revealed that it has ordered a dozen 14,000-teu container ships at subsidiary shipyard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Yangzhou (Cosco HI Yangzhou).

The company has picked methanol as the fuelling choice for these ships, and said that each of the dual-fuel neo-panamaxes will cost $179.5m.