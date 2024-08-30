Cosco Shipping Holdings is splashing out around $2.15bn on a series of container ship newbuildings as it reported an operating income of CNY 101bn ($14.2bn) for the first half of its current year.

China's largest liner operator revealed that it has ordered a dozen 14,000-teu container ships at subsidiary shipyard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Yangzhou (Cosco HI Yangzhou).

Cosco adds methanol dual-fuel capability to four neo-panamax container ship newbuildings
The company has picked methanol as the fuelling choice for these ships, and said that each of the dual-fuel neo-panamaxes will cost $179.5m.