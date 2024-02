Danaos Corp is adding neo-panamax container ships and capesize bulkers to its portfolio.

The New York-listed company has signed a $188.4m newbuilding deal for two 8,258-teu boxships to be built in China.

Deliveries of the pair from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027, will add to two methanol-ready boxships ordered last July at the yard.