Euroseas, a US-listed owner of 20 container ships on the water, announced late on Wednesday a lucrative, long-term charter deal for one of the six newbuildings it has under construction.

The two-year employment arranged with “one of the largest liner companies” for the 2,800-teu Leonidas Z (built 2024) provides further evidence of improving market sentiment for container ships in the wake of the Red Sea disruption.