A first batch of seafarers from the 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020), a vessel hijacked by Iran last month, is expected to begin on Thursday.

The seven people, whose nationality remains undisclosed, will disembark as part of a gradual release schedule meant to safeguard minimum manning on board, according to sources closely following the matter.

Their departure leaves 17 seafarers on the MSC Aries, a vessel managed and operated by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co.