More shipping companies should follow in Gram Car Carriers' footsteps, according to Clarksons.

The Oslo-listed shipowner's main shareholders today accepted an offer from Gianluigi Aponte's MSC, valuing the company at NOK 7.6bn ($700m).

“The transaction is a great one, in our view, and should be set as an example for all the other shipping companies that are trading with large discounts to underlying asset values,” analyst Morkedal said.