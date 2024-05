Athens-based Professor Shipping has ceased being a shipowner following the scrap sale of its only vessel, an elderly feeder-size container ship.

The company’s 1,033-teu Professor B (built 1984) has been sold to Indian ship recyclers for $545 per ldt, or $2.75m in total, according to the latest ship recycling reports.

Professor Shipping acquired the vessel as Osman Prince from Lebanese-backed Osman Junior Shipping in January 2021.