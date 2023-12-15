Friday’s incidents involving three container ships in the Red Sea mean the Houthi rebels have widened their target criteria once again, security sources believe.

Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd said its 15,000-teu Al Jasrah (built 2016) was attacked off Yemen.

Meanwhile, security sources said the MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company-operated, 12,199-teu MSC Alanya (built 2021) was asked to change course by “Yemeni authorities”, while the 2,546-teu MSC Palatium III (built 2006) was involved in another incident.