Hapag-Lloyd expects group profit to shrink further this year following a stark profit drop in 2023.

The world’s fifth-largest liner operator announced on Thursday that it expects 2024 Ebitda earnings to range between $1.1bn and $3.3bn, compared with $4.83bn in the previous year.

Excluding depreciation and amortization, Hapag Lloyd’s Ebit may even cross into negative territory, expected to range from minus $1.1bn