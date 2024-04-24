Hoegh Autoliners chief executive Andreas Enger is unconcerned by competition in car trades from container lines.

The Norwegian vehicle vessel owner’s boss was asked on an earnings calls on Wednesday about the threat from boxship companies and what he made of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s NOK 7.6bn ($700m) takeover offer for rival Gram Car Carriers (GCC).

He responded: “I think Gram is a tonnage provider that benefits from having a good backlog of time charters to operators, and it sounds like…they don’t plan to change the business model.”