US airstrikes reportedly killed 11 people in Yemen after Houthi rebels launched two missiles in a failed attack against a Singaporean-owned container ship in the Red Sea.

The attack against the 4,944-teu Pinocchio (built 2009) was followed by six US attacks targeting an underwater drone and 18 anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, it said.

“It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region,” said US Central Command in a statement.