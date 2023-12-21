Swedish retail giant Ikea is seeking other options to get products into the shops as container vessels pull out of Red Sea journeys.

The world's biggest lines are halting shipments or diverting vessels away from Suez Canal transits due to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

A spokesperson for Ikea told the BBC: “The situation in the Suez Canal will result in delays and may cause availability constraints for certain Ikea products.”

The company said it is looking at other ways to move its cargoes, but it did not elaborate.

The alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope adds about 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 km) to the journey — an extra 10 days.

Supply chain research company Project 44 believes products may only start to be missed by buyers in February, however.

Shipping consultancy Xeneta has estimated every journey between Asia and Northern Europe could cost an extra $1m (£790,000).

German owner Hapag-Lloyd spokesman Nils Haupt told the BBC’s Today programme that costs will rise, but freight makes up a small part of shop prices.

Haupt argued the disruption could not yet compare to Covid.

“Yes, it is challenging, but it will not mean that we will have empty shelves in the shops,” he added.

Electrolux has set up a task force with its usual shipowners to examine mitigation measures.

These include “rerouting, identifying extra time-sensitive deliveries and finding alternative routes, if needed”.

The manufacturer is expecting a limited impact.

Dairy giant Danone told the BBC that it was monitoring the situation closely.