Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis should have no problem offloading his container ship fleet following a $3.13bn deal to transform his Capital Product Partners (CPLP) into an LNG carrier company, brokers believe.

The US-listed company has closed a transaction announced in November to acquire 11 LNG vessels from Marinakis’ private Capital Maritime & Trading.

The focus now will turn to gradually selling the 15 boxships owned by CPLP.