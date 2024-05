Greek product tanker player Coral Shipping has broken a year-long absence from the secondhand market to buy the youngest ship yet to join its fleet.

The John Kilakos-owned company is acquiring the 50,000-dwt Stavanger Pioneer (built 2019) from Norway’s DSD Shipping at a price below $48m, according to market sources in Athens.

The two companies, which were both contacted for comment, have done sale-and-purchase deals between them before.