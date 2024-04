A few days after receiving scathing criticism at the International Maritime Organisation for hijacking a container ship off its coast on 13 April, Iran gave the strongest signal yet that the vessel’s 24 seafarers might be allowed out of the country soon.

State-run Iranian media quoted the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat as saying that the crew of the Portugal-flagged 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020) is “expected to be freed”.