MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has again raided Germany’s NSB Group for its mid-sized boxship needs.

The Swiss liner giant has acquired the 6,627-teu Paris II and Lyon II (both built 2001) in an en-bloc sale worth $40m, according to brokers.

The ships are the fifth and sixth in a series of NSB-managed vessels that have been picked up by MSC over the past 12 months.