AP Moller-Maersk has significantly hiked its earnings guidance for 2024 by $3bn as the Danish container shipping giant benefits from a combination of rising demand, continued Red Sea disruption and building port congestion.

The Copenhagen-listed liner operator also projected that it would end the year with positive cash flow.

The announcement marked a stunning turnaround just a month after the Copenhagen-listed liner operator’s full-year expectations disappointed analysts and predicted that it would end 2024 with a $2bn cash flow deficit.