AP Moller-Maersk has renewed its charter of a 20-year-old midsize container ship for three years amid elevated chartering activity in the box market, brokers said on Friday.

It has locked in Global Ship Lease’s 6,080-teu GSL Christel Elisabeth (built 2004), according to MB Shipbrokers.

The charter rate for the Samsung Heavy Industries-built post-panamax was not revealed, and spokespeople for New York-listed Global Ship Lease and Copenhagen-listed Maersk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.