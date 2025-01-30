About two dozen major container ship liners and shipping agencies showed themselves reluctant to pledge a quick, full reinstatement of services through the Suez Canal.

Beating the drum for a return that would help start filling its coffers again, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) head Osama Rabie invited the regional representatives of 23 big clients to its Ismailia headquarters.

According to an SCA social media post on Thursday, Rabie “sent a message of reassurance … that … conditions are ready for the gradual return of maritime navigation in the Red Sea region”.