A master has reported two explosions close to his merchant ship in the latest apparent attack by Houthi rebels off Aden.

The attack was reported 82 nautical miles (152 km) south of the Yemen coastal city, but the vessel and crew were reported safe, UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.

The Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on commercial shipping since the seizure and continued detention of the 5,100-ceu car carrier Galaxy Leader (built 2002) and its crew in November.