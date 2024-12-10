Qatar Navigation (Milaha) has added two German-controlled eco container ships to its fleet in a deal with Clasen Rickmers-led Asian Spirit Steamship Co (ASSC).

Milaha said the deal for the 1,162-teu modern feeder vessels Spirit of Kolkata and Spirit of Chennai (both built 2019) is a long-term charter, without giving details.

“This agreement marks a significant step toward establishing a modern and sustainable fleet of container ships in the feeder segment, with two state-of-the-art eco-friendly container ships,” it said.