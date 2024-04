MPC Container Ships has secured export credit agency-covered sustainable financing for dual-fuel methanol newbuildings.

The Oslo-listed owner signed a $55m pre and post-delivery export credit agency-covered financing agreement with Deutsche Bank and Sinosure for its two dual-fuel methanol newbuildings, according to a statement.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery towards the end of 2024 and are secured by 15-year time charter agreements with North Sea Container Line.