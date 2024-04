MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has sold yet another of its oldest container ships.

The recycling sale of the 2,394-teu MSC Nilgum (built 1994) comes within two weeks of the most prolific buyer of second-hand container ships buying the 3,586-teu AS Nadia (built 2007) and 1,496-teu AS Ragna (built 2009) from MPC Container Ships

The MSC Nilgum, which was beached upon arrival at Alang on 26 April, was sold to an MSC-approved green recycling facility for a reported $565 per ldt, or $7.1m