Indian officials seized part of a CMA CGM boxship’s cargo over alleged links to Pakistan’s nuclear programme, it has emerged.

Domestic media reported that authorities revealed this week the discovery of a computer numerical control (CNC) machine on the 8,350-teu CMA CGM Attila (built 2011) at Nhava Sheva port on 23 January.

The container ship was bound for Karachi from China.

PTI reported that a team from India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) examined the consignment, and confirmed it could be used in a nuclear programme.

CMA CGM has yet to comment on the matter.

But the Pakistan government said the vessel was carrying commercial goods.

The country’s foreign office claimed reports of the seizure were marked by “misrepresentation of facts”.

“This is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan,” the statement read.

“Specifications of the equipment clearly indicate its purely commercial use. The transaction was being conducted through transparent banking channels with all the relevant documentation,” it added.

Pakistan believes the “unjustified seizure” is a “violation of international norms”.

Controlled shipments

Transport of CNC machines is governed by the Wassenaar Arrangement, an international agreement designed to control the movement of items for both civilian and military uses.

North Korea has previously used a CNC machine in its nuclear programme.

The machines allow the automated control of tools by computer.

Investigations in India remain ongoing.

The seizure was made by agencies acting on intelligence input.

The 22-tonne machine is reported to have been made by an Italian company.

Business Today cited documents, including bills of lading, indicating that the exporter was Shanghai JXE Global Logistics Co and the receiver Pakistan Wings in Sialkot.

Further investigation is alleged to have shown the consignment originated from Taiyuan Mining Import and Export Co and was destined for Cosmos Engineering, a defence supplier in Pakistan.