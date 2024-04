Ocean Network Express (ONE) saw its net profit for its 2023 financial year ending in March fall by 94% to $974m from the $14bn earned in 2022.

Revenue for the 2023 financial year fell by 50% to $14.5bn from $29.2bn in the preceding year.

The Jeremy Nixon-led company said that while consumer spending remained strong in North America, lingering inflation “was a drag” in Europe, and cargo movements generally did not recover.