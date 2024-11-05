Pasha Hawaii has sold a 44-year-old container ship for recycling, demolition sector sources said.

Best Oasis, a cash buyer of ships for recycligng, reported on Tuesday that the domestic liner arm of the Pasha Group sold the 2,303-teu Horizon Enterprise (built 1980) on an as-is basis at $315 per ldt, or $4.3m in total.

This rare sale of a Jones Act-compliant container ship for recycling comes as Pasha Group, which is controlled by the third generation of the Pasha family, throws its weight behind LNG as its preferred fuel choice.