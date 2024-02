X-Press Feeders, a company that proclaims to be the largest common carrier in the liner sector, was an early mover on green methanol as a marine fuel with its order of 14 cutting-edge 1,200-teu dual-fuel container ships in 2021.

With the imminent arrival of the first vessel — the prototype Eco Maestro — the company has revealed plans to launch an eco-friendly corridor for feeder container services from Rotterdam to the Baltic.