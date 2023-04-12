Asian liner operators HMM and Ocean Network Express (ONE) are making their carbon emissions more transparent.
The South Korean liner operator has rolled out figures showing it has halved its emissions since 2010.
The reduction follows a more than two-fold increase in HMM’s fleet capacity over the period.
Separately, Japanese-controlled ONE has debuted a new tool to calculate carbon dioxide emissions from operating its vessels.
The ONE Eco Calculator provides total distance and total CO2 emissions from place-of-receipt to place-of-delivery, including door locations.